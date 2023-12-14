WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WETG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. WeTrade Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group ( NASDAQ:WETG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. WeTrade Group had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 118.76%.

(Get Free Report)

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.