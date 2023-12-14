WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WETG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. WeTrade Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
