WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WH Group Trading Up 0.8 %

WHGLY stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

