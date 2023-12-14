Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 179.2% in November

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the November 15th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 21.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.