Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 12,286 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 217,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

