Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 32,114 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,513,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,129,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,428. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

