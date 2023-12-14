Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $13,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,356,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,932,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

