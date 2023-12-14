Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 1,838 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

