Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 4,895 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

