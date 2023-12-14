Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 600 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,226. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.