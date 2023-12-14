Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 7,196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.