Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $212.14. 399,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

