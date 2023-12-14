Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $965.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

