Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 66,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,719. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.