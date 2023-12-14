Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $5.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 2.85% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after buying an additional 613,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

