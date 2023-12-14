Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $761,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 2,079,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

