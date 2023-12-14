Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,374. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

