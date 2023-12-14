Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $4.53 Million in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. VanEck Israel ETF comprises about 2.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 8.55% of VanEck Israel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISRA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.