Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,902. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.