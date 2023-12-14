Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,804. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

