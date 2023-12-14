Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 1,575,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,660. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

