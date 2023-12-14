Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 48,796 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,796 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 20.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after buying an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 1,465,722 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

