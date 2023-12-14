Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 7,355 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 877,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,480. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

