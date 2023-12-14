Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,456 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $189.42. 2,542,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

