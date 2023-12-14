Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 274,091 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.