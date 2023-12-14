Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 7.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 552,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,856. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

