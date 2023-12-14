Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 1,030 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.