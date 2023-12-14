Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 15,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 349,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,465. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $82.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.