Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 1,812 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.60. The company had a trading volume of 450,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,033. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

