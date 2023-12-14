Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 18,965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

