Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $73.38. 1,316,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.