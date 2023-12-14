Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 3,457 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 232,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

