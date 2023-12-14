Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 4,624 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 45,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,905. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

