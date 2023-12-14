Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 750 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.31% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 159,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PTMC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.