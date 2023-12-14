Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.55. 201,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

