Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 509,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,242. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -522.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.33. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

