Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 137,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,466,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,622,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.49. 65,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.