Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. 74,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,834. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

