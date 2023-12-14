Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

