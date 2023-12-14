William O’Keeffe Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Stock

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.60 ($5.00), for a total transaction of A$11,400,000.00 ($7,500,000.00).
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 5th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.
About Champion Iron
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.