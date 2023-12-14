Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 4.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Williams-Sonoma worth $92,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WSM traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,785. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $205.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.