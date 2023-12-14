Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

