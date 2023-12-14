Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $76.65 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

