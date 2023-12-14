Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

