Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

