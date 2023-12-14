Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.