Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,812 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

