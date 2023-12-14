Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Winpak Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WPK opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$36.95 and a 1 year high of C$46.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.03). Winpak had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of C$367.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.1630972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

