Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.23

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 57603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

