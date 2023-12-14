WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 426,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,719. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.