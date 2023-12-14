WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 426,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,719. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

