WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 230.6% in November

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

WISeKey International Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

