WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 230.6% in November

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International
WISeKey International Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About WISeKey International
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.
